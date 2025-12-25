Jimmy Butler has message for All-Star voters

Usually when athletes address the voters of awards, it’s to ask for their support. That was not at all the case with Jimmy Butler this week.

Butler posted a comment on the Instagram page for the Golden State Warriors telling fans not to vote for him for the All-Star Game. Butler instead said he preferred to go on a vacation.

“Don’t vote for me guys,” Butler wrote in his comment. “instead (sic) somebody create a gofundme to send me to Barbados. Thanks in advance. GO WARRIORS.”

Jimmy Butler doesn’t want All-Star votes… he wants a vacation 💀



Butler is a six-time All-Star but hasn’t made the team since the 2021-2022 season. He apparently wants to keep the streak of absences going.

Butler is averaging 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game this season, which is his first full season with Golden State. He has played in 26 of the Warriors’ 30 games. The Warriors are 15-15, which has them eighth in the West. They are not having a great season, and Butler seemed unlikely to make the All-Star team anyway, but he made it clear that fans shouldn’t waste a vote on him.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has also made clear that part of the reason for Butler’s production being down has to do with the coaching.

“We’ve had a few moments during the season, but we’re not able to consistently put the ball in Jimmy’s hands and let him control games like we did at the end of last year,” Kerr said after a recent game. “We’ve got to find a way, as a staff and as players, to make sure we’re playing through Jimmy and getting the game under control.”