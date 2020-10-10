 Skip to main content
Joel Embiid shares heartfelt post after dog’s death

October 10, 2020
by Grey Papke

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid suffered a difficult loss this week in the form of his dog.

In a heartfelt social media post Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers center paid tribute to his dog, Klaus Hinkie De Paula Embiid, who he said died that morning.

Losing a pet is devastating, and anyone who’s ever gone through that can certainly understand why Embiid is so broken up about it. It sounds like Klaus was a huge part of his life, too.

It’s not all bad news for Embiid, who celebrated an addition to his family last month.

