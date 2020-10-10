Joel Embiid shares heartfelt post after dog’s death

Joel Embiid suffered a difficult loss this week in the form of his dog.

In a heartfelt social media post Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers center paid tribute to his dog, Klaus Hinkie De Paula Embiid, who he said died that morning.

I lost my best friend this morning!! You were so full of energy. You were so beautiful. Now who’s gonna wake me up? who’s gonna lick me nonstop if I’m crying?Who’s gonna start acting crazy and run all over the place if they don’t get attention?

R.I.P Klaus Hinkie De Paula Embiid pic.twitter.com/uoSV8dmlHa — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 9, 2020

Losing a pet is devastating, and anyone who’s ever gone through that can certainly understand why Embiid is so broken up about it. It sounds like Klaus was a huge part of his life, too.

It’s not all bad news for Embiid, who celebrated an addition to his family last month.