Joel Embiid not keen on 1 top head coaching target for 76ers?

The Philadelphia 76ers may have some work to do to get Joel Embiid on board if they want to hire Nick Nurse as their next head coach.

Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote in a post to his Substack page this week that he gets the sense that the former Toronto Raptors coach Nurse is the preferred choice for 76ers GM Daryl Morey. However, Stein also says that he is not so sure that Nurse would be Embiid’s preferred choice.

The 76ers are looking for a new head coach after firing Doc Rivers in the midst of yet another second-round playoff exit. Nurse, who was himself let go by the Raptors last month, is one of several veteran coaches that Philly is reportedly targeting.

When it comes to Embiid, Nurse does have some negative history with him. The two men had a heated exchange during a playoff game last season, and Embiid later went on to take shots at the Raptors over the way that they played under Nurse.

As the reigning MVP and the 76ers’ franchise player, Embiid’s opinion will obviously be taken into consideration. But even if Nurse does not end up with the Philly job, he should have other high-quality ones to pick from.

