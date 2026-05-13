Victor Wembanyama claims Timberwolves were ‘rage-baiting’ him in Game 5

Victor Wembanyama was wary of any traps being set by the Minnesota Timberwolves during Tuesday’s Game 5 tussle.

The San Antonio Spurs superstar kept his cool amid a heated Western Conference semifinals matchup at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu tried to rile up Wemby just a few minutes into the contest.

The two exchanged words during a stoppage in play, with Wembanyama trying to laugh off the incident. Anthony Edwards also tried to get involved, but the scene never escalated.

Wembanyama was asked about the moment during his postgame press conference, when he shared how he read right through what he perceived as gamesmanship from Minnesota.

“I feel like the rage-baiting would have been one of their strategies,” Wemby told reporters. “I just feel like we need to stay composed as a team.”

The Spurs and Wolves are both bringing that playoff intensity. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QcJC07chea — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 13, 2026

Wembanyama got ejected in the first half of Game 4, which helped the Timberwolves tie the series in front of their home fans. The Spurs star threw an elbow above the neck of Timberwolves big man Naz Reid .

Reid also tried to instigate some extra-curricular action with a shove to Wembanyama in the second quarter of Game 5. Reid got called for a technical foul for the infraction.

Wemby let his play do the talking on Tuesday night, finishing with 27 points, 17 rebounds, and 3 blocks in a 126-97 Spurs win.

San Antonio now has two cracks at making the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2017.