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Victor Wembanyama directed Spurs players to give ‘hard fouls’

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Victor Wembanyama wearing the Spurs' "Fiesta" jersey
Apr 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a call by an official during the second half of game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

There were some people online who thought Victor Wembanyama had put the hit out on some Oklahoma City Thunder players during Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday night. It turns out their suspicions were accurate.

During Game 6 of the series on Thursday night, ABC/ESPN shared a video clip of Wembanyama from Game 5. The clip showed Wembanyama leaning in and telling his teammates, Mason Plumlee and Bismack Biyombo, to give out “hard fouls” to the Thunder.

ESPN has confirmed that’s what Wembanyama said (or, at least, they are helping to spread a rumor). That same clip had circulated after Tuesday’s game, which is when fans thought Wemby had put the hit out.

Thunder guard Jared McCain even said he heard a warning from a Spurs player during Game 5.

If the Spurs were trying to intimidate the Thunder, their plans may have worked. San Antonio won Game 6 118-91 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday night to tie the series at three. Game 7 is on Saturday in Oklahoma City, with a berth to the NBA Finals on the line.

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