Kevin Durant takes shot at former team Thunder

Kevin Durant clearly isn’t giving his former team too much credit after their NBA championship victory.

The new Houston Rockets star Durant took a notable swipe at the Oklahoma City Thunder in a post to X on Sunday. Durant was in the middle of an argument with some trolls on the platform, and the topic of NBA Opening Night 2025 came up. Houston is set to face Oklahoma City to kick off the new NBA season, meaning that Durant will be in attendance as his former team the Thunder raises their championship banner.

“where will your mental be opening night when you watch the team that gave you everything raise a banner after you left them high and dry,” one troll wrote to Durant.

In response, Durant got petty and said, “Finally. It’s been 10 years, bout time they win one lmaooo.”

Durant began his career with the Thunder (dating back to when they were still the Seattle SuperSonics) but notably left in 2016 to sign with the Golden State Warriors, where he went on to win two NBA titles. As such, Durant was clearly poking fun at Oklahoma City for taking this long after he had left to finally win it all.

Another X user then called out Durant for the swipe at the Thunder, calling it “low.” To that user, Durant defended himself by saying, “My god, talk a little s–t back. It’s not that serious” (profanity edited by LBS).

The former NBA MVP Durant did send his congratulations to the Thunder on the night that they won the championship, but even that sounded a little dismissive. A few years ago, Durant called out Oklahoma City and their fans over the way that they treated him after he left in 2016, and he still obviously doesn’t have much love for them, even now that they are NBA champions.