Klay Thompson goes ‘Space Jam’ to announce return to Warriors

It definitely feels like Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been out of action since roughly 1996. Now Thompson is going with the perfect movie from 1996 to announce his return to the court.

Thompson, who was reported to be returning to the lineup for the Warriors on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, confirmed the news in a post to his Instagram page on Saturday. The five-time All-Star posted a video of Bill Murray arriving for Michael Jordan and the Tune Squad in “Space Jam.”

“How I’m pulling up to Chase [Center] tomorrow, Bill Murray is my spirit animal,” wrote Thompson in his caption. “I’M SO EXCITED TO SEE Y’ALL DUBNATION ! LET’S GET IT”

Thompson’s grand return in front of his home crowd on Sunday will mark 942 days since he last played NBA basketball. He tore his left ACL during the NBA Finals in June 2019 and then tore his right Achilles in Nov. 2020.

Some of Thompson’s teammates have warned him that he could be in for a rude awakening when he returns to the floor. But the ruder awakening will probably be for the rest of the league now that the 29-9 Warriors are getting one of the NBA’s all-time great marksmen back into the lineup.

Photo: May 14, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) stands on the court before the start of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers in game one of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports