Report: Knicks make offer to top Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne

John Calipari may not be going to the New York Knicks, but one of his top assistants might be.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported Saturday that the Knicks have made a job offer to Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne, who is weighing whether or not to take it.

Kentucky associate head coach Kenny Payne is weighing an offer to join the New York Knicks organization, source told @Stadium. Payne has strong ties to new Knicks executive William Wesley and also Leon Rose. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 8, 2020

New Knicks president Leon Rose continues to use his connections throughout the world of basketball to try to build a top organization. Payne has been an assistant with Kentucky since 2010, and his official school bio touts him as a top recruiter and key to the development of Kentucky’s big men.

Payne is also a pretty big fan of Kevin Knox, and moving to the Knicks would present an opportunity for the two to work together again.