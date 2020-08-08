 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 8, 2020

Report: Knicks make offer to top Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne

August 8, 2020
by Grey Papke

John Calipari may not be going to the New York Knicks, but one of his top assistants might be.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported Saturday that the Knicks have made a job offer to Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne, who is weighing whether or not to take it.

New Knicks president Leon Rose continues to use his connections throughout the world of basketball to try to build a top organization. Payne has been an assistant with Kentucky since 2010, and his official school bio touts him as a top recruiter and key to the development of Kentucky’s big men.

Payne is also a pretty big fan of Kevin Knox, and moving to the Knicks would present an opportunity for the two to work together again.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus