Kyrie Irving taking more time away from Nets for ‘family matter’

Kyrie Irving has played extremely well for the Brooklyn Nets since the All-Star break, but the star point guard will not be with the team for at least their next three games.

The Nets announced on Monday that Irving will not be accompanying them for their three-game road trip this week. Irving will take some time away from the team to “tend to a family matter.”

This is the second time this season that Irving has left the Nets for reasons other than injury. He did not provide an explanation the first time until he returned to the team, at which point he said he had “a lot of family and personal stuff going on.” Irving had also been boycotting the media at that point.

Irving is having a great season with 28.1 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. However, he always seems unhappy and is constantly expressing his disdain for the media in a variety of ways.

The Nets entered Monday with a record of 29-14 and in second place in the Eastern Conference.