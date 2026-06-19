Lakers are being linked to 1 All-Star center in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers could be going for broke as they look to fill the biggest hole on their roster.

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren is a target for the Lakers in free agency this offseason, according to a report on Thursday by Dave McMenamin of ESPN. McMenamin notes that the Lakers have already done “due diligence” on Duren.

The 22-year-old Duren is a restricted free agent after posting a career year with the Pistons in 2025-26. Duren put up 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game and earned both an All-Star selection and an All-NBA Third Team nod.

That said, Duren tanked his market a bit with a shaky postseason performance for Detroit in which his averages fell to 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. While the Pistons still want to retain Duren (and have matching rights on any offer sheet that he signs), they reportedly may not go above a certain amount for him.

As for the Lakers, they are desperate for an impact big man to pair with franchise player Luka Doncic. In fact, Doncic recently even gave the team an ultimatum of sorts to add a top-tier center this summer.

Duren is high leaper who works great as a pick-and-roll lob threat and also has the upside to anchor a defense from down low. While that would make him an ideal pairing alongside Doncic, the Lakers might run into some trouble if one of these other can-afford teams decides to sign Duren to a max offer sheet.