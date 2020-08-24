Lakers to wear Black Mamba jerseys to honor Kobe Bryant on 8/24

The Los Angeles Lakers happen to be playing on Aug. 24 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they are taking advantage by paying tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Since Bryant wore No. 8 and No. 24 during his Hall of Fame career with the Lakers, the team announced on Monday that they will honor him and Gianna by wearing Black Mamba jerseys for Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers. The jerseys feature a No. 2 patch, which was Gianna’s number.

The jersey was co-designed by Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash with Gianna and seven others on January 26, 2020. It features a snakeskin print on the outside. The initial plan was for the Lakers to wear the jerseys if they advance past the Blazers, but they will wear them on Monday.

Bryant played all of his 20 NBA seasons with the Lakers and won five championships with the team.

This is the latest tribute from the Lakers to Bryant, as some notable players offered theirs right away.