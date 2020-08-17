LeBron James thinks 2020 playoffs will be his toughest challenge ever

LeBron James has seen just about everything during his basketball career, so his comments about the challenge that the 2020 NBA playoffs pose are quite telling.

Citing the pause in the season and the fact that the playoffs will take place in a bubble environment, James said he anticipates this playoff run being the most difficult of his career.

Because of a very unique 2019-20 season and competing for an NBA title in a bubble, LeBron James believes this will be the most difficult challenge he will have faced in his career so far — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) August 17, 2020

It’s not just the circumstances, either. James and the Los Angeles Lakers will have to maneuver through a loaded Western Conference that features five other teams with winning percentages over .600. Even the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers’ first round opponents, boast a superstar in Damian Lillard who can steal any game.

Remember, James has not been particularly excited about playing in the bubble. The circumstances are definitely strange, and the competition is difficult. Whoever wins the NBA title will have earned it.