LeBron James and Anthony Davis share the same cryptic quote on social media

It has been roughly six months since the Los Angeles Lakers made one of the most stunning blockbuster trades in NBA history, and LeBron James and Anthony Davis appear to still be missing one another.

Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in February as part of the deal that sent Luka Doncic to L.A. The 10-time All-Star has since spoken about how he remains close with LeBron, and some strange social media activity on Tuesday seemed to illustrate that.

LeBron and Davis both shared the exact same cryptic quote on their Instagram stories on Tuesday. They each posted the quote at around the same time of the day, too.

The quote said, “Becoming the best version of yourself comes with a lot of goodbyes.”

LeBron James and Anthony Davis just posted the same quote on their Instagram stories 👀



Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GYJmW82mhe — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) August 12, 2025

Fans were left a bit confused. The move looked like one a high school couple might pull after a breakup, but a lot of time has passed since Davis was traded. Some people speculated that LeBron might be sending some sort of message to the Lakers, as there have been rumblings that the 40-year-old is unhappy with his current situation.

James and Davis were teammates on the Lakers for five-plus seasons and won an NBA title together. One report claimed LeBron had grown frustrated with Davis prior to the trade, and James had a very enthusiastic response to that.

For whatever reason, the two pals felt the need to share the same cryptic quote.