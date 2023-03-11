LeBron James makes interesting endorsement for NBA Coach of the Year

LeBron James appears to have had a real change of opinion with one NBA head coach.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James posted an interesting tweet on Friday, endorsing Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown for NBA Coach of the Year. Responding to a fan post asking whether Brown deserved the award, James wrote, “HANDS DOWN!!!!!! Mike Brown got them boys hoopin hoopin!!”

HANDS DOWN!!!!!! Mike Brown got them boys hoopin hoopin!! 🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 11, 2023

Of course, James has plenty of history with Brown (and not all positive history at that). Brown coached James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005 to 2010. While James won multiple MVPs under Brown’s tutelage (which also included an NBA Finals berth for the Cavs in 2007 as well as a franchise-record 66-win season in 2008-09), their relationship eventually soured. Many reports suggested that Brown, who was ultimately fired by the Cavs, was partially responsible for James’ departure from the team in 2010. One of James’ prominent Cavs teammates even said years later that James never really listened to Brown.

But Brown has really evolved as coach of the young Kings, leading them to a surprise 39-26 record on the heels of a historically potent offense. That has Sacramento on the verge of making their first playoff appearance since back in 2006. Though James’ strong public praise for his old frenemy is a little surprising, it certainly doesn’t mean Brown isn’t deserving of the award.