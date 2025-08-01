LeBron James causes stir with photos at facility of Lakers rival

LeBron James appears to be stirring the pot once again this offseason.

In a post to his Instagram page on Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers star James posted several photos of himself working out. However, it was the location of James’ workout that really got people talking.

James was at the team facility of the LA Clippers, the hated neighboring rivals of the Lakers. A large Clippers sign and team logo were even visible in the lead photo of James’ post.

“Say whatever you want but you damn sure won’t be able to say I didn’t put in the WORK!!” James wrote in his caption. “We’ll see what happens when I no longer exist. Man F this Shhhhhh.”

Based on the dated logo, it appears that James was at the Clippers’ old vacated facility in Playa Vista, Calif. (rather than their current one in Inglewood, Calif.). But that didn’t cause any less of a frenzy on social media about James’ latest (seemingly intentional) post.

The 40-year-old James has become notorious over the years for his passive-aggressive behavior over social media. Hardly anything that James does is a coincidence, and he also made sure to pen curious posts about his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, earlier this offseason as well.

We know that James is not exactly happy right now with the Lakers either, particularly as they look to phase him out to fully build around Luka Doncic. Reports earlier this month even indicated that James had gotten his feelings hurt by the Lakers.

As for the Clippers, they have a few figures on their team who are extremely familiar to James, and they were also recently included on a list of the favorites to potentially acquire James in a trade. Though the actual feasibility of a trade for James by the Clippers is another story, it appears that they are the subject of James’ latest provocative post (complete with a fiery caption as well).