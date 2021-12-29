LeBron James shares thoughts on when he will retire

LeBron James is still playing at a very high level, so the idea of him retiring in the near future is something most fans have not thought about. The four-time MVP hasn’t given it much thought, either.

LeBron will turn 37 on Thursday. After he recorded a triple-double with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, he was asked if he has any idea how much longer he might play. He acknowledged that he is “on the other side of the hill” in his career, but James said he hasn’t thought much about retirement because he’s playing at such a high level.

“I’m still playing at such a high level, I haven’t given it too much thought,” James said, via Michael Corvo of Clutch Points. “But I’m in Year 19 and I’m not gonna do another 19. So I’m definitely not halfway in my career. I’m on the other side of the hill. So, we’ll see where the game takes me. We’ll see where my body takes me and my mind. As long as my mind stays fresh and my body stays with that, I can play the game. But, in the end, the game will tell you. Your body will tell you. Your mind will tell you.”

You can read the full quote below:

LeBron James on retirement: pic.twitter.com/WOf1gkJLNV — michael corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) December 29, 2021

LeBron’s take on retiring sounds very similar to Tom Brady’s. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has said for years that he will retire when he feels he can no longer play at a high level.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been disappointing this season, but LeBron is averaging 27.6 points per game. While he has battled injuries in recent years, he’s clearly still one of the best players in the NBA. Some even think he has one more career stop to make before hanging it up.

As long as he avoids major injuries, it would not be a surprise for LeBron to play until he’s 40. He could also play long enough to leave open the possibility of teaming up with his son, who is 17. For now, LeBron isn’t going anywhere.

Photo: Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms-up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports