Malik Beasley makes bold statement about his future

Malik Beasley appears to be in “what, me worry?” mode right now.

On the latest episode of his self-titled podcast for Barstool Sports, ex-NBA guard Patrick Beverley revealed some news about Beasley. Beverley said that he recently ran into Beasley and that Beasley made a bold statement to him in private. According to Beverley, Beasley said that he believes he will be on an NBA roster to start next season.

“He’s in good spirits,” said Beverley of Beasley. “He’s in real good spirits … His mind seems like he’s in a good place. He [feels] like he’s gonna be on a roster next season.”

Here is the clip of the full remarks from Beverley.

Malik Beasley is in great spirits and plans to be on an NBA roster at the start of the season! pic.twitter.com/pAlUH2jLZY — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) August 1, 2025

Beverley and Beasley used to be teammates in the NBA, playing together on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2021-22 season. But unfortunately, it might not be that simple for Beasley, who is currently the subject of a federal gambling investigation.

Word broke late last month (just before the start of NBA free agency) that Beasley was under investigation by the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for alleged gambling related to NBA games (full details here). The news derailed Beasley’s contract negotiations with the Detroit Pistons on a new three-year, $42 million deal, and obviously no other NBA team is showing any interest in him until the investigation is resolved.

Beasley has not been charged with a crime or any other wrongdoing at this point. But after the news of the investigation broke, we also learned that Beasley was having various financial troubles in past months (including being sued by his former agency over an alleged unpaid loan and getting his wages garnished by his dentist).

The 28-year-old Beasley is coming off a fantastic 2024-25 season for the Pistons, averaging 16.3 points per game on 41.6 percent from deep (making a remarkable 319 total three-pointers overall). But while Beasley’s optimism is admirable, the federal investigation will still have to work out in his favor in order for him to be able to continue his NBA career at all (much less by the start of next season).