Malik Beasley evicted from his apartment in latest financial woe

The hits just keep on coming for Malik Beasley.

The free agent NBA swingman Beasley has been evicted from his high-rise apartment in downtown Detroit, Mich., Robert Snell of the Detroit News reported on Thursday. Beasley’s eviction reportedly came on Wednesday after an eviction order was filed in the 36th District Court.

Snell adds that Beasley was sued twice by his landlord at the apartment (a historic high-rise building called The Stott, which is owned by Bedrock Detroit — the real estate arm of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s business empire). Beasley allegedly failed to pay a collective $21,500 in rent and didn’t respond to the second lawsuit filed by the landlord, resulting in a default judgment being filed against Beasley.

You can read Snell’s full report on the situation here.

The 28-year-old former first-round pick Beasley has been facing a multitude of financial troubles in recent months. He is also currently facing a lawsuit from his former agency over an alleged unpaid loan and even reportedly had his wages garnished by his dentist for failure to pay.

On top of that, Beasley is still facing an active federal investigation over alleged gambling related to NBA games (details here). While Beasley hasn’t been charged with a crime or any other wrongdoing, the investigation derailed negotiations on a new three-year, $42 million contract with the Detroit Pistons as his market is now in a holding pattern until the investigation gets resolved.

Beasley, who averaged a stellar 16.3 points per game on 41.6 percent three-point shooting for the Pistons last year, posted a fiery video message to his critics this week amid the gambling probe. But the federal investigation is apparently just one of the many woes that is plaguing Beasley right now.