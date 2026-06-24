48-year-old man charged after stalking Fever star Sophie Cunningham

A 48-year-old man has been charged after reportedly stalking and sending harassing messages to Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham.

According to a report from WTHR.com, Kevin Singh faces multiple charges after sending “multiple threatening and explicit messages.”

Here are the charges, according to the report.

Stalking (Level 6 felony)

Intimidation (Level 6 felony)

Harassment (Class B misdemeanor)

Prosecutors said that Singh is currently on probation in Hendricks County after pleading guilty to two counts of invasion of privacy. Such charges are considered a Level 6, which can carry jail time and/or a fine in the state of Indiana.

Singh sent the messages to Cunningham on social media, and they date back to September 2025.

In September, security cameras saw the man giving a package to a security guard at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and inside was a letter addressed to Cunningham as well as a Guns N’ Roses shirt.

“Your Metallica shirt gave me the idea to add GN’R to your collection; and I’ve tried everything else to get your attention (smile emoji). I hope you hit me up! Your Friend & Fan,” part of the letter read, according to a report from The Indy Star.

Cunningham has been in plenty of headlines since joining the Fever. Recently, she tied her career high with six three-pointers in the Fever’s win at home over the Toronto Tempo.