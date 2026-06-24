Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, , ,

48-year-old man charged after stalking Fever star Sophie Cunningham

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Sophie Cunningham looks on
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) looks on during the second half against the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A 48-year-old man has been charged after reportedly stalking and sending harassing messages to Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham.

According to a report from WTHR.com, Kevin Singh faces multiple charges after sending “multiple threatening and explicit messages.”

Here are the charges, according to the report.

  • Stalking (Level 6 felony)
  • Intimidation (Level 6 felony)
  • Harassment (Class B misdemeanor)

Prosecutors said that Singh is currently on probation in Hendricks County after pleading guilty to two counts of invasion of privacy. Such charges are considered a Level 6, which can carry jail time and/or a fine in the state of Indiana.

Singh sent the messages to Cunningham on social media, and they date back to September 2025.

In September, security cameras saw the man giving a package to a security guard at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and inside was a letter addressed to Cunningham as well as a Guns N’ Roses shirt.

“Your Metallica shirt gave me the idea to add GN’R to your collection; and I’ve tried everything else to get your attention (smile emoji). I hope you hit me up! Your Friend & Fan,” part of the letter read, according to a report from The Indy Star.

Cunningham has been in plenty of headlines since joining the Fever. Recently, she tied her career high with six three-pointers in the Fever’s win at home over the Toronto Tempo.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App