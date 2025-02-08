Marcus Jordan enters plea in his DUI case

An update has emerged on Marcus Jordan after his arrest earlier this week.

TMZ Sports reported Friday that Marcus, the son of all-time basketball icon Michael Jordan, has entered a not guilty plea in his DUI case. The report adds that Marcus is due back in court again in March.

The 34-year-old Marcus was arrested last Monday in Orange County, Fla. for driving under the influence and two other charges (full details here). Since then, some troubling info has surfaced about Marcus’ arrest, including that he allegedly became combative with officers.

TMZ also released the body cam footage of Marcus failing field sobriety tests and even saying at one point, “I’m Michael Jordan’s son.” You can view that video here.

Marcus is the second-oldest child of the six-time NBA champion Michael and his first wife Juanita Vanoy. A former college basketball player at the University of Central Florida (playing for three years as a shooting guard), Marcus has already gotten into trouble with the law before. Back in 2012, Marcus was arrested in Nebraska after a drunken argument with two women outside of a hotel. He would eventually plead no contest to a disturbing-the-peace charge and paid a small fine as well.

In more recent years, Marcus has also made the headlines because of his controversial relationship with 50-year-old Larsa Pippen. Larsa is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, Michael’s former Chicago Bulls co-star who has since transitioned into an enemy. Marcus and Larsa went their separate ways last year though after having been together since 2022.