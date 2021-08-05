Masai Ujiri gets new contract, promotion from Raptors

There has been talk for years that Masai Ujiri could leave the Toronto Raptors, but the former NBA Executive of the Year has once again committed to remaining with the team.

The Raptors released a video on Thursday in which Ujiri said he is committed to bringing another NBA title to Toronto. He thanked the organization for continuing to have confidence in him and said he is “here to stay.” Ujiri, who is Nigerian, also spoke about his philanthropic efforts in Africa.

I've said it before, and I am saying it again. We will win in Toronto. – Masai pic.twitter.com/KJ64UwjZPo — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 5, 2021

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ujiri has a new title with the Raptors. He has gone from president of basketball operations to vice chairman and president.

Ujiri’s contract was set to expire later this year. He created some uncertainty about his future with the franchise a few months back. It has long been reported that other teams have prepared massive offers to pry him away from Toronto, but those will still have to wait.

Ujiri is widely considered to be one of the best executives in the NBA. He has rebuilt the Raptors multiple times and helped them win an NBA title two years ago.