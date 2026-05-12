Mavericks GM sends a strong message on Cooper Flagg-Kyrie Irving combo

The Dallas Mavericks have a lot to look forward to even after a disappointing 2025-26 season.

The Mavs struggled in their first full season since the stunning Luka Doncic trade, winning just 26 games. Dallas also played the entire campaign without star point guard Kyrie Irving , who suffered an ACL injury late in the 2024-25 season.

A bright side for the team, however, was Cooper Flagg , who flashed a ton of promise in his first year in the league.

Come the 2026-27 season, the Mavericks are expected to have the duo of Flagg and Irving on the court, and it’s already got Dallas assistant general manager Mike Schmitz feeling excited.

“Beautiful. You heard Masai [Ujiri] in his opening presser right, like that’s something you dream of,” Schmitz said during Sunday’s NBA Draft lottery, via Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban.

“Having a magician with the ball like that who can pass, dribble, shoot, and someone with the connective qualities of Coop, that’s a match made in heaven.”

In addition, the Mavs also have the No. 9 pick at the 2026 NBA Draft, giving them the opportunity to add a promising building block for their future.

Irving may not be part of Dallas’ long-term plan, but the 34-year-old star, who has one more guaranteed season on his current contract before a player option for the 2027–28 season, should be an integral part of Dallas’ roster once he’s cleared to play.

Flagg, on the other hand, is coming off a sensational season that saw him win the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year award.