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Brown Bag it, Baby

NBA prospect had a head-turning height admission

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Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; The NBA logo on the court at Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most interesting 2026 NBA Draft prospects may still be growing taller.

After playing his freshman season with the Tennessee Volunteers, Nick Ament is taking aim at becoming a high NBA draft pick. Many expect the 6-foot-9 Ament to be selected in the top 10, and he may also have boosted his stock by revealing what doctors told him about his height.

According to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Ament could potentially grow taller by a couple of more inches.

“Baby faced NBA prospect Nate Ament measured at 6-foot-9 1/2 without shoes today and tells @andscape he was told by a doctor after X-rays that he has more room in his growth plate and could possibly get taller by another two inches,” Spears shared via X.

Ament is far from a finished basketball product. Just 19 years old, Ament had a productive 2025-26 season with the Rick Barnes-coached Vols, averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35 games. 

He shot just 39.9% from the field with a 45.2% effective field goal rate, but with his physical traits and profile as a mobile big man who can handle the rock and get buckets from anywhere on the court, Ament projects as a tantalizing prospect with potential to blossom into an NBA star.

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