Heat get significant injury boost for Game 7

The Miami Heat will need all hands on deck for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, and they appear to be getting a significant boost towards that.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed Sunday that guard Tyler Herro will warm up with the intention of playing in Game 7 against Boston. Spoelstra added that Herro has been cleared by doctors and the team does not anticipate any setbacks.

Spoelstra on Herro: “It’s all hands on deck. He passed his testing with the trainers.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) May 29, 2022

Herro last played in Game 3 of the series. A groin injury prevented him from playing in Games 4, 5, and 6, with the Heat going 1-2 in those games. Notably, the team has lacked some scoring punch without Herro, though part of that could certainly be the product of Boston’s defense.

Spoelstra is well aware of Miami’s shooting problems, at least in Games 4 and 5. Herro could be the antidote to that as long as he’s not limited by lingering issues.