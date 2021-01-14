Here is how NBA players reacted on Twitter to the James Harden trade news
News of James Harden’s trade from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets caught many off guard and left them stunned. Even NBA players were left in awe over the news.
All-Stars like Donovan Mitchell and Bradley Beal had 1-word reactions just like so many of us.
WOW
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) January 13, 2021
Woah
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 13, 2021
That’s a lot of firepower in Brooklyn https://t.co/6JIi5YxM7k
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) January 13, 2021
Others talked about how this is another example of crazy the NBA is with their huge trades.
A live look at the NBA right now…. pic.twitter.com/kdYIJqY2TC
— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 13, 2021
Trapped in hyperbaric chamber for >2hrs and sheesh…
— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) January 13, 2021
Right before my nap huh . Most entertaining sport in the business
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 13, 2021
League is crazy right now #NBA
— Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) January 13, 2021
Wow the NBA is the most entertaining league… on and off the floor…
— DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) January 13, 2021
The Nets will now have a core three of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, if Irving returns to the team. But Houston got a lot back in terms of draft picks, while Cleveland and Indiana also were involved in the trade. Here are full details on the four-team deal.