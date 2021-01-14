Here is how NBA players reacted on Twitter to the James Harden trade news

News of James Harden’s trade from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets caught many off guard and left them stunned. Even NBA players were left in awe over the news.

All-Stars like Donovan Mitchell and Bradley Beal had 1-word reactions just like so many of us.

WOW — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) January 13, 2021

Woah — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 13, 2021

That’s a lot of firepower in Brooklyn https://t.co/6JIi5YxM7k — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) January 13, 2021

Others talked about how this is another example of crazy the NBA is with their huge trades.

A live look at the NBA right now…. pic.twitter.com/kdYIJqY2TC — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 13, 2021

Trapped in hyperbaric chamber for >2hrs and sheesh… — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) January 13, 2021

Right before my nap huh . Most entertaining sport in the business — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 13, 2021

League is crazy right now #NBA — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) January 13, 2021

Wow the NBA is the most entertaining league… on and off the floor… — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) January 13, 2021

The Nets will now have a core three of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, if Irving returns to the team. But Houston got a lot back in terms of draft picks, while Cleveland and Indiana also were involved in the trade. Here are full details on the four-team deal.