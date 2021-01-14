 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, January 13, 2021

Here is how NBA players reacted on Twitter to the James Harden trade news

January 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Donovan Mitchell

News of James Harden’s trade from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets caught many off guard and left them stunned. Even NBA players were left in awe over the news.

All-Stars like Donovan Mitchell and Bradley Beal had 1-word reactions just like so many of us.

Others talked about how this is another example of crazy the NBA is with their huge trades.

The Nets will now have a core three of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, if Irving returns to the team. But Houston got a lot back in terms of draft picks, while Cleveland and Indiana also were involved in the trade. Here are full details on the four-team deal.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus