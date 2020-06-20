NBA Draft will be October 16; prospects have until August to make decision

The announcement of a new NBA Draft date is likely to have major ramifications for some prospects who had previously opted out of the process.

The rescheduled NBA Draft will be held on October 16, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Subsequently, the deadline for early entries will be moved to August 17.

As noted by NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony, this means college underclassmen and international players will now have two months to revisit their draft decisions — even those who had previously said they were opting out under the old deadline.

A bit of a bombshell here. What this means is that college and international players who had previously elected NOT to enter the 2020 NBA draft now have until August 17th to revisit those decisions and potentially enter now. News story coming. https://t.co/2W4wn1j37M — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 20, 2020

Players who have already entered the draft do not need to re-apply.

This is an interesting opportunity for a lot of players. Whether it’s one they want to take considering how different the process will be is also worth thinking about. If nothing else, it’s probably going to be enough to inspire some players who looked like they were staying in college to reconsider, which is not ideal for schools at this stage of the offseason.