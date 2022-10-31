 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 31, 2022

NBA announces punishment for 76ers over free agency violations

October 31, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
PJ Tucker looking on

Dec 21, 2019; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker (17) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA on Monday announced its punishment for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers were docked second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024. The punishment arose from the team’s early contact with free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. The Sixers made contact with the two players prior to when they were legally allowed to.

The Sixers’ deals with Tucker and House were announced right as soon as the free agency negotiating window began on June 30. The speed with which the deals were announced, coupled with the history between some of the parties involved, led to suspicion.

Tucker, House, James Harden and GM Daryl Morey were all together in Houston at the same time. All four are now in Philly.

The 76ers issued a statement in response to the punishment.

“The Philadelphia 76ers fully cooperated with the NBA’s investigation and acknowledge the league’s ruling. We’re moving forward, focused on the season ahead,” the team said.

Article Tags

Philadelphia 76ers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus