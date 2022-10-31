NBA announces punishment for 76ers over free agency violations

The NBA on Monday announced its punishment for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers were docked second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024. The punishment arose from the team’s early contact with free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. The Sixers made contact with the two players prior to when they were legally allowed to.

The NBA announces the 76ers have lost their 2023 and 2024 second round picks as a result of the investigation into the signings of Danuel House and PJ Tucker this summer. pic.twitter.com/Lb84geQ67L — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) October 31, 2022

The Sixers’ deals with Tucker and House were announced right as soon as the free agency negotiating window began on June 30. The speed with which the deals were announced, coupled with the history between some of the parties involved, led to suspicion.

Tucker, House, James Harden and GM Daryl Morey were all together in Houston at the same time. All four are now in Philly.

The 76ers issued a statement in response to the punishment.

“The Philadelphia 76ers fully cooperated with the NBA’s investigation and acknowledge the league’s ruling. We’re moving forward, focused on the season ahead,” the team said.