NBA announces punishments for Pistons-Magic fight

The NBA has officially handed out discipline for Wednesday night’s incident between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic.

Pistons guard Killian Hayes has been suspended for three games and Magic big Moritz Wagner has been suspended for two, the league announced (per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski). Additionally, one Detroit player (Hamidou Diallo) and eight Orlando players (Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba, and Wendell Carter Jr.) have been suspended for one game. The eight Magic players left the bench during the fight, triggering automatic suspensions.

The ugly incident on Wednesday occurred during a scrum for a loose ball in the second quarter. Wagner knocked Hayes into the Pistons bench as they both were pursuing it. Diallo then retaliated by pushing Wagner in the back before Hayes arrived and punched Wagner in the head, appearing to knock Wagner out (video here). Wagner, Hayes, and Diallo were all ejected from the game, which the Pistons won 121-101.

The Pistons play against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, and the Magic play the Washington Wizards that day as well. For the Magic in particular, it will be interesting to see the team that they field with a total of nine players (many of whom are rotation guys) suspended over the fight with the Pistons.