NBA making notable change to its referees

The NBA is making a significant change to its officiating process in a bid to speed up replay reviews.

Beginning Saturday, all NBA officials will begin wearing headsets during games. They will be able to communicate with each other through them, as well as with the NBA’s Replay Center in Secaucus, N.J.

Beginning with tomorrow's games, NBA referees will use headsets to communicate in real time with the NBA Replay Center and one another.



The new communication system is designed to improve game flow and enhance officiating accuracy.



📰Full release: https://t.co/5M3RPWxbAB pic.twitter.com/UZVKKWf0JR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 31, 2025

For now, the officials will wear earpieces clipped to their uniforms that will not be worn during live play. In January, they will begin wearing them in their ears at all times, the league said in a statement.

The change is not unexpected, and has been tested extensively in the NBA Summer League. It has also been used in preseason games.

Use of replay and the challenge system has been somewhat controversial in the NBA, as some of the reviews take a very long time. There are even some who would do away with it almost entirely if it were up to them. The league is undoubtedly hoping in this instance that more streamlined communications might speed up some of those situations. Plus, being able to communicate with each other might allow officials to avoid lengthy huddles and stoppages in play.