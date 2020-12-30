NBA TV ratings way up in opening week of season

If there were lingering doubts about the popularity of the NBA as a brand, the early returns on the league’s TV ratings for 2020-21 should be very encouraging.

NBA television ratings are up significantly compared to 2019, according to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today. Ratings for opening week on ESPN, ABC and TNT are up 67 percent compared with the first week of the 2019-20 season. In addition, TNT’s opening night telecasts of Golden State-Brooklyn and the Clippers-Lakers matchup were the most-watched opening-night telecasts since 2017, averaging 2.9 million viewers.

The league’s Christmas games also saw gains, with ratings up 10 percent compared to 2019. ABC’s Lakers-Mavericks telecast helped ABC win the night in primetime as well. The late start to the season, as well as the Christmas games falling during opening week, likely helped generate added interest in the action.

There were some concerns toward the end of last season about the NBA’s ratings decline, with some — including the President — attributing that to the league’s embrace of the social justice movement. Ultimately, based on this new data, it appears the league is doing just fine.