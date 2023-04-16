Paul George’s status for first round of playoffs revealed

A new report has revealed bad news about Paul George’s status for the Los Angeles Clippers’ first round series against the Phoenix Suns.

George is unlikely to play at all against the Suns due to his sprained right knee, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

All-Star F Paul George is likely to miss the Clippers’ entire opening-round Western Conference playoff series against the Suns because of his sprained right knee, @wojespn reported on NBA Countdown on Sunday. — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 16, 2023

Obviously, this is a huge blow to the Clippers, who were already underdogs against Phoenix. Without one of their two biggest stars, their chances of pulling an upset look even more remote.

George got hurt roughly a month ago, but had sounded determined to get back for at least a portion of the opening round series. As recently as a week ago, it seemed that George was making real progress toward that goal, but the knee simply has not healed quickly enough to allow him to play.

George averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game for the Clippers in 56 games this season.