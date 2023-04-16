 Skip to main content
Paul George’s status for first round of playoffs revealed

April 16, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jan 22, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A new report has revealed bad news about Paul George’s status for the Los Angeles Clippers’ first round series against the Phoenix Suns.

George is unlikely to play at all against the Suns due to his sprained right knee, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Obviously, this is a huge blow to the Clippers, who were already underdogs against Phoenix. Without one of their two biggest stars, their chances of pulling an upset look even more remote.

George got hurt roughly a month ago, but had sounded determined to get back for at least a portion of the opening round series. As recently as a week ago, it seemed that George was making real progress toward that goal, but the knee simply has not healed quickly enough to allow him to play.

George averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game for the Clippers in 56 games this season.

NBA playoffs 2023Paul George
