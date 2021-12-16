Pelicans coach had great reaction to improbable buzzer-beater

New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green had a great reaction to an improbable buzzer-beater his team made on Wednesday to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Pelicans were leading 110-107 with 4.5 seconds left. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a 3-pointer from long range to tie the game with just two seconds left.

OKC was elated, but they didn’t have long to celebrate.

The Pelicans got the ball and Devonte’ Graham threw up a heave from 61 feet away that banked in to win the game 113-110. It was unreal.

THE ENDING TO THE PELICANS-THUNDER GAME 😱 DEVONTE' GRAHAM PAST HALF COURT FTW pic.twitter.com/KQDj7irO36 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 16, 2021

What a finish and what a shot!

The best part was seeing the reaction from Green. You can see the coach jump around in this video:

It’s the Willie Green celebration for me! I was just like you coach. #Pels 🤣 @PelicansNBA pic.twitter.com/hq00vhiKQ8 — Nadia (@Nadiia_fit) December 16, 2021

Green said after the game that he prayed for some help on the shot.

Willie Green: "When I saw the ball leave Devonte's hand, I just said, 'Lord, please.' And He delivered." — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) December 16, 2021

The Lord came through.

The Pelicans may be 9-21, but they’ve now won 2 of 3 thanks in part to this big shot.