Report reveals Lakers’ stance on drafting Bronny James

February 15, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Bronny James in a tank top

Nov 24, 2023; La Jolla, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at LionTree Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is facing an uncertain future with the Los Angeles Lakers, but it sounds like the team is willing to make one move that would virtually guarantee that the four-time NBA MVP returns next season.

According to a Wednesday report from The Athletic, the Lakers are willing to explore ways to help LeBron realize his dream of playing on the same NBA team with his son, Bronny. Rival executives may also try to pursue the younger James as a way of enticing LeBron.

Bronny James is currently a freshman at USC. His debut with the Trojans was delayed until December after he suffered a cardiac arrest during practice over the summer. The 19-year-old has made a full recovery and is averaging 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 16 games.

There is no guarantee that Bronny will declare for the NBA Draft after his freshman season, but both the Lakers and rival teams will be watching the situation closely.

The Athletic reports that rival executives have become “increasingly convinced” that LeBron may want out of L.A. this summer. Those executives know they might have to make drafting Bronny a priority if they want to have a chance to sign LeBron, who has a player option for the 2024-25 season.

For the time being, LeBron remains committed to the Lakers. He reportedly turned down a notable Western Conference team that inquired about trading for him ahead of last week’s deadline. A lot could change over the next several months, however, and Bronny’s looming NBA Draft decision might play a big role in whatever happens next.

Bronny JamesLeBron JamesLos Angeles Lakers
