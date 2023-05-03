Rob Lowe, Rob Pelinka get the meme treatment

Just in case you were convinced that Rob Lowe and Rob Pelinka were the same person, we finally received evidence on Tuesday to prove otherwise.

Both Lowe and Pelinka were in attendance for Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday night.

Lowe is a famous actor, while Pelinka is a Lakers executive who is also known for his strong resemblance to Lowe.

TNT, which was televising Game 1 of the series, showed images of both men at the arena for the game.

This is wild! pic.twitter.com/PZm7CknUSZ — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 3, 2023

That resulted in some memes, such as the famous Spiderman pointing at each other meme.

pic.twitter.com/wB58mEOGX3 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 3, 2023

Who’s the real dirty Dan? pic.twitter.com/UfIh0vPYa1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 3, 2023

Rob Pelinka and Rob Lowe both in the building tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/YDpXMrQqYj — FanDuel (@FanDuel) May 3, 2023

The two look so much alike that Pelinka looks more like Rob Lowe than Lowe looks like Rob Lowe. At least, Pelinka looks closer to how Lowe would look at age 59 if the actor weren’t completely defying the aging process. Maybe that’s because Lowe is going to be the first person to live to the age of 150.