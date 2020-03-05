pixel 1
Thursday, March 5, 2020

Rockets interested in bringing back Luc Mbah a Moute?

March 5, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Luc Mbah a Moute was a key rotation piece for the Houston Rockets during their 65-win season in 2017-18, and now he might be back for an encore.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported this week that the Rockets brought in the 33-year-old forward for a workout.

Mbah a Moute played for the LA Clippers last season, but persistent knee issues limited him to just four total appearances. Though he still has yet to sign with a team this year, he enjoyed a productive season with Houston in that 2017-18 campaign and was also teammates with Rockets guard Russell Westbrook in college at UCLA.

The Rockets have gone full small-ball of late, leading to them deploying some players at very interesting positions. Assuming that he is fully healthy, the 6-foot-8 defensive specialist Mbah a Moute might fit that environment perfectly.


