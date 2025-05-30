Sad personal news emerges about Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson has lost his beloved longtime companion.

Rocco Thompson, the famous dog of the Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Klay, has died. Klay’s father Mychal made the sad revelation during an appearance this week on ESPN’s “Mason and Ireland.”

“We had to put Rocco, Klay’s dog, down over the weekend,” said Mychal, per Gabe Fernandez of SFGATE. “We were all sad, but Rocco had a great, long life.”

Rocco, an English bulldog who was born in 2012, was perhaps the single most famous pet in the NBA. He was especially beloved by Golden State Warriors fans during Klay’s time there and even had his own Instagram account.

Here are some of the photos that Klay shared to the page over the years of himself and Rocco.

Klay would always go out of his way to make sure that Rocco was well taken care of. Meanwhile, Rocco himself had also gone viral over the years for his some of his hilarious mishaps in public.

Rocco enjoyed a great run with Klay, including throughout all four of Klay’s NBA championships with the Warriors all the way up to Klay signing with the Mavericks last summer. But now Rocco has gone off to Doggy Heaven to chase the great bone in the sky.