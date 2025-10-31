Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s home was reportedly burglarized

The reigning NBA MVP has reportedly become the latest victim of a home burglary.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his home in Nichols Hills, Okla. burglarized this week, News 9 in Oklahoma City reported on Friday. Police said that the burglary occurred around at 10 PM on Thursday, while the Thunder were in the middle of playing a home game against the Washington Wizards at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The report adds that no one was inside the home at the time and that the investigation is ongoing (with no arrests having been made yet at this point). Thunder general manager Sam Presti was also reportedly spotted at the scene of the break-in.

The Thunder went on to win Thursday’s game against the Wizards by a final score of 127-108 to improve to a perfect 6-0 on the year. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points on 11/20 to lead the way and is now up to 34.2 points per game on the early season (tied for third in the NBA).

Over the last couple years or so especially, scores of star professional athletes across multiple sports have been targeted by home burglaries while they are in the middle of playing games. After Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were both victimized by separate break-in incidents last year, the NFL issued a security memo to teams in which they posited that the burglaries might be connected to a South American crime syndicate.

Plenty of top NBA stars have also been targeted by break-ins in the last year, including Luka Doncic and Ja Morant. Now Gilgeous-Alexander can unfortunately add his name to that list as well.