Sophie Cunningham has a priceless post about meeting Sydney Sweeney

Sophie Cunningham’s comedic chops continues to be impeccable.

The Indiana Fever guard Cunningham went viral this week over her post about meeting famous actress Sydney Sweeney. The two were both in attendance at Sunday’s NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Ryan Blaney of Team Penske ended up winning Sunday’s race, but Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports won the Cup Series Championship on points with a third-place finish.

At one point during the day, Cunningham, 29, posed for a photo with Sweeney, 28. In sharing the photo to her X page, Cunningham had an absolutely incredible caption.

“one of us forgot our tits at home,” Cunningham wrote in her post. Take a look.

one of us forgot our tits at home @sydney_sweeney pic.twitter.com/tcwK2VqtEh — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) November 2, 2025

For Cunningham, she can certainly make up that comparative difference in other ways. For one, Cunningham stands 6-foot-1 to Sweeney’s 5-foot-3, and it definitely looked like that in their picture together.

Meanwhile, Sweeney continues to further her reputation as a versatile sports fan. In addition to her appearance at the NASCAR Championship Race and her photo with a WNBA star in Cunningham, Sweeney is the star of a newly-released boxing movie (“Christy” based on the life of ex-professional boxer Christy Martin). She also recently even did the intro to a World Series game, drawing rave reviews.

But when it comes to sense of humor, Sweeney has a long way to go to catch Cunningham, who also roasts others just as well as she roasts herself.