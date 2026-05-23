Spurs player addresses Carter Bryant’s mid-game bathroom video in Game 2 vs. Thunder

One of Carter Bryant ’s San Antonio Spurs teammates has come to his defense after his bathroom break in Game 2 went absolutely viral.

Bryant became a trending topic online when a video of him conducting some bathroom business in the middle of Wednesday’s Western Conference Finals matchup made waves. In the clip, Bryant was seen exiting a bathroom stall and washing his hands in a public bathroom at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Bryant’s shorts were also visibly soaking wet and sounds from the game were audible in the background.

The Spurs rookie’s veteran teammate, Julian Champagnie , came to his defense during Friday’s morning shootaround before Game 3 in San Antonio. Champagnie told reporters he felt Bryant has handled the attention well, and put the onus back on fans for recording from inside a private space such as a public bathroom.

“Personally, I wouldn’t want to be recorded in the bathroom,” Champagnie said. “He had to go to the bathroom. I don’t know what else he was supposed to do. He had to go to the bathroom. He went to the quickest one.

“I don’t think anything’s wrong with it. I think, if anything, we should stop recording people in the bathroom. Thank you, guys.”

With the Spurs as the road team in Game 2, Bryant was in unfamiliar territory for his bathroom emergency. He probably felt that the locker room cubicles were much farther than the closest public bathroom to the Spurs’ bench.

While it was disrespectful that the Thunder fan recorded Bryant, at least the folks in there with him did not heckle him or give it a hard time.

And at the very least, we have video evidence that Bryant washed his hands.