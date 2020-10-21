Stan Van Gundy to be named head coach of Pelicans

Stan Van Gundy took two years off from coaching after he was fired by the Detroit Pistons in 2018, but he will return to the sideline next season.

Van Gundy has agreed to a deal to become the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, according to multiple reports.

Van Gundy, 61, has 12 total seasons of NBA head coaching experience. He last coached the Pistons from 2014 to 2018, making just one playoff appearance during that span. Van Gundy also previously coached the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic. This will be his first head coaching gig in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans fired head coach Alvin Gentry in August and have an excellent core of young players to build around. Van Gundy’s brother Jeff, who has been a broadcaster for several years, actually had gotten more buzz as a coaching candidate this offseason.

Tyronn Lue was also considered a candidate for the Pelicans job, but he was instead promoted by the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Pelicans finished 30-42 last season and missed the playoffs for the second straight year. They are hoping Van Gundy’s experience will be an asset for young superstar Zion Williamson.