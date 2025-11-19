Steph Curry debuts a bizarre new celebration

Steph Curry appears to be a few weeks late for Halloween.

The Golden State Warriors star Curry debuted an odd new celebration in the middle of Tuesday’s game against the Orlando Magic. In the first quarter at Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., Curry hit a stepback three-pointer over Magic guard Jalen Suggs.

As he was running back up the floor, Curry did a bizarre zombie-like gesture with his hands and head. Take a look at the video.

Steph Curry hits a new celebration after the 3 over Suggs??? pic.twitter.com/TDEPKX5Fhn — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) November 19, 2025

Here is another angle of Curry’s celebration (complete with the facial expression to boot).

WHAT IS STEPH CURRY DOING LMAO https://t.co/MDUTOeKQVY pic.twitter.com/Nr03QCBCxZ — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) November 19, 2025

The former NBA MVP Curry looked like he was auditioning for “Thriller” there. Meanwhile, others speculated that Curry might have been mocking Suggs, who is known as a physical and irritating defender.

In any case, the celebration did not end up being good luck for the Warriors. While Curry erupted for 34 points on seven triples and Golden State teammate Jimmy Butler chipped in with 33 points of his own, the Warriors ended up losing to the Magic by a final score of 121-113. As a result, Golden State is now just eighth in the West at 9-7.

Now 37 years old and in his 17th season, Curry usually has a skill for busting out absolutely iconic celebrations. Unfortunately though, his new “Night of the Living Dead” celebration here may be better off in the recycle bin.