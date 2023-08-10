Steve Kerr has surprising plan for Paolo Banchero

Steve Kerr has a surprising plan in mind for Paolo Banchero for the upcoming FIBA World Cup event in the Philippines later this month.

Banchero, who was the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Orlando Magic last year, is listed at 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds. He played a large majority of his minutes at power forward during his rookie season.

Banchero is a part of Team USA and will actually see action at center for the squad.

During a game against the Puerto Rico national team on Monday in Las Vegas, Banchero played some center in the second half. When asked about the move, Kerr, who coaches Team USA, said that was a sign of things to come.

“He’s gonna play some 5,” Kerr said, via ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. “One of the things we really found in [2021] in the Tokyo Olympics was having a 5 who can push the ball and transition and create plays is very difficult for FIBA teams to handle.

“So he can play some 4, as he showed, but he’ll play plenty of 5, as well.”

The style of play in international basketball is different from the NBA, which is part of the reason why Kerr would be able to make that move. Kerr also has been known for using a small-ball lineup with the Golden State Warriors with Draymond Green at center.

This is not a new strategy for Kerr, but Banchero seeing big minutes at center will be new — and a little surprising to see for the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year. Banchero will go into the event with a chip on his shoulder after his issues with Team Italy.