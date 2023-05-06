Suns coach called his players ‘sore losers’

Monty Williams thinks his players are sore losers, and he doesn’t mean that in a bad way.

Williams’ Suns entered Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series with the Nuggets down 2-0 after losing both games in Denver. ESPN’s Ros Gold-Onwude was giving a report early in Game 3 on Friday night and talked about what Williams said about his team.

“[Williams] described some of his players as ‘sore losers,’ and he meant that in a good way,” Gold-Onwude said. “His team had three days to sit with the losses and he described the suns’ practice gym as a ‘chippy one.'”

Williams was saying that his players were really sore about losing and determined not to let it happen again when the series returned home. The players not being happy about how the first two games went is a positive thing.

The Suns entered the playoffs with high expectations. Though they finished the regular season as the No. 4 seed in the West, having stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on the same roster made them big threats. Chris Paul also gives them plenty of playoff experience, but he is out with a groin injury.