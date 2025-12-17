Jordan Poole takes high road after fan mentions Draymond Green incident

It has been three years since the infamous altercation between former teammates Jordan Poole and Draymond Green during the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 training camp, but the issue hasn’t completely gone away.

Fans continue to talk about it, and one even bravely brought it up with Poole, who now plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, nearby.

TikTok user adnan22216 shared a clip on Tuesday showing some of his interactions with Pelicans players following Sunday’s game between New Orleans and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Ill.

In the video, the fan can be heard telling Poole, “Draymond should’ve never punched you, bro.”

It was unclear if Poole heard it, as he was busy interacting with other fans. Once Poole turned around, he gave another fan a dap, leaving the troll, who was trying to get a fist bump from the former Michigan Wolverines star, hanging. Poole later gave him what he wanted, as the Pelicans guard continued to fulfill his fan duties.

Poole was clearly in a great mood, as New Orleans pulled off a rare win that day, with the Pelicans defeating the Bulls, 114-104, for New Orleans’ fifth victory in the 2025-26 NBA season. The 26-year-old Poole came off the bench and scored 16 points on 6-for-15 shooting with 4 assists and 2 rebounds, and he’ll look to keep it going when the Pels host the Houston Rockets on Thursday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La.