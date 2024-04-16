Troubling report emerges about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s playoff status

The Milwaukee Bucks have a tough first-round playoff series upcoming against the Indiana Pacers, and it sounds like it is not a guarantee that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be on the floor for any of it.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Bucks are preparing to be without Antetokounmpo for Game 1 against the Pacers, which is on Sunday in Milwaukee. The Bucks are “hopeful” that Giannis will be able to play later in the series.

ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks are preparing to be without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for the start of their opening round series against the Indiana Pacers, but are hopeful treatment on his left calf strain will allow him to return sometime later in the series. pic.twitter.com/8p0wCiRSRl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 16, 2024

Antetokounmpo has been receiving treatment for a non-contact calf injury he suffered in a game against the Boston Celtics on April 10. While the injury could have been a lot worse given how it looked, it is still a significant concern for the Bucks.

The young, high-tempo Pacers won four out of five against Milwaukee during the regular season and created some major matchup problems for Doc Rivers’ team. The Bucks needed a historic performance from Giannis in the one game they won.

The Bucks do not want to rush Antetokounmpo back, so they could base their decision partly on how the start of the series goes. If they get off to a good start against Indiana, they may be more inclined to have Giannis sit out longer.