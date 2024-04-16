 Skip to main content
Troubling report emerges about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s playoff status

April 16, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Giannis Antetokounmpo warming up

Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks have a tough first-round playoff series upcoming against the Indiana Pacers, and it sounds like it is not a guarantee that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be on the floor for any of it.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Bucks are preparing to be without Antetokounmpo for Game 1 against the Pacers, which is on Sunday in Milwaukee. The Bucks are “hopeful” that Giannis will be able to play later in the series.

Antetokounmpo has been receiving treatment for a non-contact calf injury he suffered in a game against the Boston Celtics on April 10. While the injury could have been a lot worse given how it looked, it is still a significant concern for the Bucks.

The young, high-tempo Pacers won four out of five against Milwaukee during the regular season and created some major matchup problems for Doc Rivers’ team. The Bucks needed a historic performance from Giannis in the one game they won.

The Bucks do not want to rush Antetokounmpo back, so they could base their decision partly on how the start of the series goes. If they get off to a good start against Indiana, they may be more inclined to have Giannis sit out longer.

