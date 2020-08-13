Twitter on fire after great Blazers-Nets game

Sports may not be quite the same without fans in attendance, but on Thursday night, the Portland Trail Blazers-Brooklyn Nets game gave us that exciting feeling again.

Portland needed a win against Brooklyn to qualify for the play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies for the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs. The game was close, exciting, and mostly a one-possession contest throughout the fourth quarter.

The Blazer prevailed 134-133 over the Nets, getting 42 points and 12 assists from Damian Lillard. Lillard continued his heroic play and made eight three-pointers in the game, including one from just inside halfcourt.

The feeling of suspense fans had watching the contest unfold, unsure if Portland or Phoenix would get the final spot, made fans feel alive and lit up Twitter. Take a look at the reactions.

;aisdjhf;aesdjf;oadjsf;lakfasjdf;ksdjfalsudfh — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 14, 2020

What a game. I feel alive. Sports are the best — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 14, 2020

That was all kinds of fun. Been at least five months since a fourth quarter with real juice. — Jeff Eisenberg (@JeffEisenberg) August 14, 2020

The NBA is just better in the bubble Been awesome — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 14, 2020

What a game. Might have only been a couple hundred people in here, but it felt as intense as games I've been to with thousands. Onto the play-in round. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 14, 2020

Wow. What an unbelievable game. Blazers are on fire and Lillard is a warrior out there. This play-in series is gonna be amazing. Cannot wait. — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) August 14, 2020

The Suns went 8-0 in the Orlando restart but unfortunately will not get an opportunity to move on.

Portland and Memphis will play on Saturday for the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs. The Blazers currently have the No. 8 seed and only need to beat the Grizzlies once to advance, while Memphis, the No. 9 seed, needs to win twice. With the way Damian Lillard has been playing, it’s hard to go against Portland.