Tyrese Haliburton hilariously taunts analyst over All-Star selection

February 3, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tyrese Haliburton looks ahead

Jan 6, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

First-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton is making the most of his selection by addressing one notable critic.

Haliburton was named an Eastern Conference All-Star on Thursday, an impressive honor for the 22-year-old standout. He offered something of a reaction by changing his Twitter avatar to that of another former All-Star, Wally Szczerbiak.

Why Szczerbiak? Now a TV analyst for the New York Knicks, he went on a bizarre rant about Haliburton in December, calling the Pacers guard a “fake All-Star.” The unprompted rant went viral at the time, which drew a response from Haliburton.

Haliburton has pretty clearly had the last laugh here. He is definitely not a fake All-Star — he’s a deserving one, in fact, and few would probably argue that point. The obvious shot at Szczerbiak is just a perfect way to top it off.

