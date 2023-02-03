Tyrese Haliburton hilariously taunts analyst over All-Star selection

First-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton is making the most of his selection by addressing one notable critic.

Haliburton was named an Eastern Conference All-Star on Thursday, an impressive honor for the 22-year-old standout. He offered something of a reaction by changing his Twitter avatar to that of another former All-Star, Wally Szczerbiak.

Tyrese Haliburton’s new profile pic after making All-Star last night: pic.twitter.com/jiYpXmrZpr — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 3, 2023

Why Szczerbiak? Now a TV analyst for the New York Knicks, he went on a bizarre rant about Haliburton in December, calling the Pacers guard a “fake All-Star.” The unprompted rant went viral at the time, which drew a response from Haliburton.

Haliburton has pretty clearly had the last laugh here. He is definitely not a fake All-Star — he’s a deserving one, in fact, and few would probably argue that point. The obvious shot at Szczerbiak is just a perfect way to top it off.