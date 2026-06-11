Jose Alvarado has a WWE takedown of Victor Wembanyama in Game 4

Jose Alvarado found a unique way to overcome his 16-inch height disadvantage to Victor Wembanyama .

The New York Knicks guard Alvarado had an unusual moment during Wednesday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs . In the second quarter at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., Alvarado rotated onto the Spurs star Wembanyama during a San Antonio possession and started getting physical with him.

Alvarado gave Wembanyama a couple of shoves (which Wembanyama then returned) before falling to the ground himself. Upon getting up, Alvarado then grabbed ahold of Wembanyama’s leg and took him down WWE-style.

Jose Alvarado all over Wemby. pic.twitter.com/A3JrAUzOA7 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 11, 2026

Interestingly enough, it seemed like Alvarado may have had some help from Wembanyama himself in executing the takedown. After all, it did look like Wembanyama immediately went airborne after feeling Alvarado grab at his leg.

Here is another angle of the incident.

Jose Alvarado tackled Wemby and Iverson stepped over him pic.twitter.com/I9YGV66DKa — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) June 11, 2026

Alvarado was called for a foul on the spot but was not hit with a flagrant foul despite a review being initiated. Still, the Spurs made a three-pointer on that same possession, so Alvarado’s common foul gave Wembanyama an extra free throw, which the seven-footer then made.

The Knicks were already down 19 points at the time of the incident, so that might have been a frustration foul on Alvarado’s part. But you at least have to tip your cap to Alvarado for keeping his word in Game 4 after issuing a public warning to Wembanyama earlier this week.