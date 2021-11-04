Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo had time of his life at Harry Styles concert

Harry Styles can proudly say that he has a 6-foot-11 NBA MVP as a fan.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted Wednesday that he went to Styles’ concert, saying it was “99% women and me.” Antetokounmpo added that he was “a big fan” and called Styles “a great performer.”

I just went to @Harry_Styles concert and it was 99% women and me 😂. I’m a big fan, what a great performer. — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 4, 2021

A fellow concertgoer also caught video of Antetokounmpo having a great time during the show.

You still be vibing bro & that’s all that matters pic.twitter.com/V4Bbk3mrnG — MikeHole (@MichaelBeeMKE) November 4, 2021

We are glad that Antetokounmpo was sitting down in the video. Imagine the poor souls who would have had to try to see around that mountain of a man.

We probably shouldn’t be surprised though that Antetokounmpo is a fan of the ex-One Direction member-turned-solo star Styles. He has proven time and time again that he is one of the most interesting players in the NBA.

Photo: Apr 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports