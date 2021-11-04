 Skip to main content
Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo had time of his life at Harry Styles concert

November 4, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Harry Styles can proudly say that he has a 6-foot-11 NBA MVP as a fan.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted Wednesday that he went to Styles’ concert, saying it was “99% women and me.” Antetokounmpo added that he was “a big fan” and called Styles “a great performer.”

A fellow concertgoer also caught video of Antetokounmpo having a great time during the show.

We are glad that Antetokounmpo was sitting down in the video. Imagine the poor souls who would have had to try to see around that mountain of a man.

We probably shouldn’t be surprised though that Antetokounmpo is a fan of the ex-One Direction member-turned-solo star Styles. He has proven time and time again that he is one of the most interesting players in the NBA.

Photo: Apr 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

