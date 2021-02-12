Giannis Antetokounmpo spotted on TikTok trying to buy yacht

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in major flex territory after signing his supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The back-to-back reigning MVP was recently spotted on TikTok inquiring about a yacht that was for sale. Antetokounmpo used his verified account to leave a comment indicating his interest.

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo certainly has the funds to pull off such a move. His extension agreement with Milwaukee was for five years and $228 million, which is the largest deal in NBA history. Antetokounmpo has also already made an additional $107 million in his pro career to this point.

The Greek Freak should probably proceed with some caution here though. NBA stars and fancy yachts do not always mix too well.